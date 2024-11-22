Jeep has released an SUV with a hybrid engine in the style of the 1941 military Willys MB

Jeep has introduced a retro version of its hybrid SUV Wrangler 4xe called the Willys ’41. This model pays tribute to the legendary military SUV Willys MB, which became the progenitor of all Jeep cars and a symbol of World War II.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe Willys ’41 Special Edition stands out with its olive-green body color, reminiscent of 1940s army vehicles, and blue lettering in the style of US military markings. 17-inch aluminum wheels are painted in body color and shod with massive 33-inch off-road tires.

The interior combines modern technology with nostalgic details. The seats are made of khaki cloth, the dashboard has an olive drab insert, and the transmission selector is decorated with a medallion with the ’41 symbol. A body-colored hardtop is standard, and a beige softtop will be available later for an added vintage touch.

Under the hood of the Willys ’41 is a 4xe hybrid system that combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and two electric motors, providing 375 horsepower and 21 miles (34 km) of electric range. For comparison, the original Willys MB had a 2.2-liter engine with 54 horsepower.

Pricing starts at $59,930. Orders for the Willys ’41 are now open, with deliveries expected by the end of 2024, along with the new 2025 Wrangler lineup.