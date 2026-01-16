  

JBL introduces three new Quantum gaming headsets

16.01.26

JBL Quantum 950X

 

Popular audio brand JBL introduced an updated series of Quantum gaming headsets at CES 2026. It includes three models at once – Quantum 950X, Quantum 650X and Quantum 250. The new products cover the entire price range – from affordable solutions to the premium segment – ​​and are aimed at use with PCs, game consoles and mobile devices.

 

JBL Quantum 950X – the flagship of the series

 

The main announcement was the JBL Quantum 950X wireless headset, in which the company focused on maximum sound quality and expanded gaming capabilities. The model is equipped with 50 mm carbon drivers with Hi-Res Audio support, provides spatial sound with 3D head tracking and has active noise cancellation. A 6 mm cardioid microphone with AI noise cancellation algorithms is responsible for voice transmission.

 

One of the key features of the headset is two hot-swappable batteries that provide up to 50 hours of battery life. The kit includes a wireless base station that allows you to adjust the equalizer, game chat balance and control RGB lighting. Connection is possible via a 2.4 GHz adapter, Bluetooth 5.3 or cable.

 

JBL Quantum 650X – balanced mid-range

 

The JBL Quantum 650X model occupies the middle segment of the line, offering some of the flagship features at a lower price. The headset also uses 50 mm carbon drivers, supports spatial sound and combined wireless connection via 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth. The main difference from the older model is the lack of replaceable batteries, but the autonomy still remains high – up to 45 hours of operation without recharging.

 

JBL Quantum 250 – an affordable option to start with

 

The affordable novelty is the flagship headset JBL Quantum 250. It is aimed at gamers looking for a basic solution with JBL’s signature sound. The model is equipped with 50 mm drivers and supports the Quantum Sound Signature sound profile, preserving the balance of gaming sound characteristic of the series.

 

Prices and release dates

 

According to specialized media, the start of sales of new headsets will be extended to spring 2026. JBL Quantum 250 will go on sale in March at a price of about $ 80. In April, wireless models will appear: Quantum 650X for about $ 200 and the flagship Quantum 950X with a price tag of about $ 400.


