Jaguar has released its last car with an internal combustion engine

Jaguar has officially put an end to the history of production cars with internal combustion engines. At the Solihull plant in the UK, the last F-Pace crossover rolled off the assembly line, becoming the final representative of the brand with an internal combustion engine and a symbol of the company’s transition to a fully electric era.

Which Jaguar model was the last with an internal combustion engine

According to the Jaguar Enthusiasts’ Club, the final car with a traditional engine was the Jaguar F-Pace SVR – the most powerful version of the model. The crossover is equipped with a 5.0-liter gasoline V8 with a capacity of 542 hp. This particular copy was transferred to the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust in Heydon, where it will replenish the collection of key models of the brand. Next to it will be stored, in particular, the last Jaguar XE and one of the very first cars of the brand – the Jaguar S.S.

The color of the final F-Pace was not chosen by chance. It repeats the black color of the legendary Jaguar E-Type, which at one time also became a symbol of the completion of an important stage in the company’s history. Thus, Jaguar emphasized the continuity and significance of this moment for the brand.

The end of production of the F-Pace takes place as part of the Reimagine Jaguar strategy, which involves a complete reboot of the model range. Together with the F-Pace, all the company’s models are being discontinued, including the electric I-Pace. The first serial electric car Jaguar is used, in particular, in the Waymo fleet of driverless cars, but its further fate within the updated line has not yet been determined.

Will there be successors to the internal combustion engines of Jaguar models in electric cars

There are no official announcements about the direct successors of the current models, but the company demonstrated the general vector of development with the concept of a four-door electric GT called Type 00. It is he, according to Jaguar, who should set the style and technological direction of the new generation of cars of the brand.

Information about the first serial electric car of the new stage of Jaguar remains limited. According to preliminary data, the model may receive a power plant with three electric motors with a total power of about 1,000 hp, which will allow it to compete in dynamic indicators with the Tesla Model S Plaid. The debut of the car is expected in the middle or second half of 2026.

Jaguar’s transition to full electrification takes place against the background of a review of the strategies of the entire automotive market. Some manufacturers, who previously declared the rejection of GIS in the coming years, are adjusting their plans and keeping hybrid or gasoline models in their lineups. In particular, Volvo has postponed its goal of full electrification until 2030, and Land Rover, part of the same group as Jaguar, has slowed the pace of electric vehicle adoption.