It was not enough for long. In Windows 11, it will be possible to assign Copilot to other actions

Windows 11 will soon have the ability to reassign the Copilot key to other actions. Microsoft is currently testing this feature in the test build of Windows 11 Build 27729, as well as for members of the Windows Insider program through the Canary Channel. Officially, Microsoft has not yet announced the implementation of this feature, but if the test is successful, the option will be added in one of the upcoming system updates.

The function will be useful for users who prefer to do without an AI assistant. Reassigning the key will allow you to use the button for other tasks, for example, quickly calling programs or executing system commands. This is relevant not only for notebooks of the Copilot+ series, but also for new keyboards that have an AI-bot activation key.

This innovation will allow users to customize the keyboard according to their preferences, providing great flexibility and convenience when working with Windows 11.