It was not enough for long. In Windows 11, it will be possible to assign Copilot to other actions24.10.24
Windows 11 will soon have the ability to reassign the Copilot key to other actions. Microsoft is currently testing this feature in the test build of Windows 11 Build 27729, as well as for members of the Windows Insider program through the Canary Channel. Officially, Microsoft has not yet announced the implementation of this feature, but if the test is successful, the option will be added in one of the upcoming system updates.
The function will be useful for users who prefer to do without an AI assistant. Reassigning the key will allow you to use the button for other tasks, for example, quickly calling programs or executing system commands. This is relevant not only for notebooks of the Copilot+ series, but also for new keyboards that have an AI-bot activation key.
This innovation will allow users to customize the keyboard according to their preferences, providing great flexibility and convenience when working with Windows 11.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
The Ugreen CM681 13-in-1 hub will cover all the needs of authors, editors, creators, funders and other content workers
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
It was not enough for long. In Windows 11, it will be possible to assign Copilot to other actionsartificial intelligence update Windows
This innovation will allow users to customize the keyboard according to their preferences, providing great flexibility and convenience when working with Windows 11.
The presented Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition thinner and lighterSamsung smartphone
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition also received an improved 200 MP main camera, similar to the one installed in the Galaxy S24 Ultra