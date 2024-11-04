iQOO 13 smartphone received a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6150 mAh battery and a 2K display

The iQOO company introduced its new flagship smartphone iQOO 13, which is characterized by high performance and advanced features thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The smartphone received an AMOLED display with a resolution of 2K, a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of up to 4500 threads, which provides a high-quality image even in bright light.

The hardware includes up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage, which makes the device one of the fastest on the market. The 6150mAh battery supports 120W fast charging, and the improved cooling system with a large vapor chamber (VC) prevents overheating during intensive use.

The iQOO 13’s main camera is equipped with a 50 MP Sony IMX921 sensor and includes ultra-wide-angle and periscopic lenses, allowing you to take quality pictures in a variety of conditions. The smartphone is protected according to IP68 and IP69 standards, supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and Hi-Fi audio for maximum comfort of use.

The price of the device depends on the configuration:

12 GB + 256 GB – 3999 yuan ($561),

12GB + 512GB – 4,499 yuan ($631),

16GB + 256GB – 4,299 yuan ($604),

16GB + 512GB – 4,699 yuan ($659),

16GB + 1TB – 5199 yuan ($730).

iQOO 13 is also available in four stylish variants: Legend, Nado Grey, Green and Track Edition.