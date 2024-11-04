iQOO 13 smartphone received a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6150 mAh battery and a 2K display04.11.24
The iQOO company introduced its new flagship smartphone iQOO 13, which is characterized by high performance and advanced features thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The smartphone received an AMOLED display with a resolution of 2K, a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of up to 4500 threads, which provides a high-quality image even in bright light.
The hardware includes up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage, which makes the device one of the fastest on the market. The 6150mAh battery supports 120W fast charging, and the improved cooling system with a large vapor chamber (VC) prevents overheating during intensive use.
The iQOO 13’s main camera is equipped with a 50 MP Sony IMX921 sensor and includes ultra-wide-angle and periscopic lenses, allowing you to take quality pictures in a variety of conditions. The smartphone is protected according to IP68 and IP69 standards, supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and Hi-Fi audio for maximum comfort of use.
The price of the device depends on the configuration:
- 12 GB + 256 GB – 3999 yuan ($561),
- 12GB + 512GB – 4,499 yuan ($631),
- 16GB + 256GB – 4,299 yuan ($604),
- 16GB + 512GB – 4,699 yuan ($659),
- 16GB + 1TB – 5199 yuan ($730).
iQOO 13 is also available in four stylish variants: Legend, Nado Grey, Green and Track Edition.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
The Logitech M196 mouse is designed for work, affordable, convenient in size, wireless, and lasts all year on a battery. What else is needed?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
iQOO 13 smartphone received a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6150 mAh battery and a 2K displaysmartphone
The company iQOO presented its new flagship smartphone iQOO 13, which is characterized by high performance and advanced features
Apple will add the ability to convert audio to subtitles in Final Cut ProApple applications audio video
Updates to Apple’s Final Cut Pro will be showcased at the upcoming Creative Summit in Cupertino, where attendees can experience the new features in person