iPhone 17 unveiled: from 256 GB, 120 Hz display and new camera. Prices from $799

At the Awe Dropping event, Apple, along with the AirPods Pro 3 headphones and the Apple Watch Ultra 3, officially introduced a new generation of smartphones – the iPhone 17. The base model received noticeable updates – from an improved display and a new processor to an upgraded camera.

iPhone 17 is equipped with an enlarged 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The screen brightness has reached 3000 nits, and a new anti-glare coating allows you to comfortably use the device even in direct sunlight. For the first time in the base line, the Always-On Display function has appeared, which displays the lock screen in a darkened mode. The frames have become thinner, and the stronger Ceramic Shield 2 glass provides better protection against drops and scratches.

The smartphone runs on the new A19 processor. The chip has six cores – two productive and four energy-efficient. The graphics module with five cores supports ray tracing, and its performance is 20% higher compared to last year’s A18. The architecture is complemented by a 16-core neural module, which is responsible for artificial intelligence tasks.

The front camera of the iPhone 17 has also been updated: now it is a 12-megapixel square sensor of an increased area. It is optimized for shooting in both vertical and horizontal positions. The Center Stage function automatically rebuilds the frame if new objects appear. In the Camera application, you can change the viewing angle and switch between portrait and landscape modes.

The main Dual Fusion system includes two sensors of 48 and 12 megapixels. It combines the capabilities of a wide-angle, telephoto with 2x zoom, ultra-wide-angle and macro module.

iPhone 17 will be available in five colors: black, white, blue, lime green and purple. The minimum configuration starts with 256 GB of built-in memory. The price starts at $799. Orders will open on September 12, and sales will begin on September 19.