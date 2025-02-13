Investment in AI will double by 202513.02.25
According to a new study by IDC AInomics, investment in artificial intelligence (AI) will triple next year to account for 20% of total company budgets. The main driver of this growth will be generative AI, whose share will increase from 12% to 44%.
The study was conducted in the EMEA region with the participation of 620 business leaders from large companies. The results showed that 94% of AI projects met or exceeded expectations, and 72% of companies seeking to scale their AI initiatives plan to use professional AI services. Investment in AI is predicted to grow by 104% next year.
Among the key investment priorities are applications with embedded AI (32% of investments), as well as the use of generative AI. At the same time, companies face challenges when implementing AI, such as difficulties with scaling (30%) and issues with data quality (29%). To overcome these obstacles, companies focus on data sovereignty, integration of AI into existing systems, employee training and availability of quality data.
When it comes to hardware, 65% of companies use on-premises or hybrid architectures, while 18% prefer the public cloud. Also, 10% of companies are already actively using AI-powered PCs, 25% are testing them, and 65% are considering integration in the future.
Lenovo’s Preben Fjeld noted that 2025 will be an important milestone in the adoption of AI-powered PCs, as companies move from pilot projects to real-world use of new devices. Success in this area depends on a comprehensive strategy for implementing AI.
