Internet penetration in Ukraine reached 82.4%17.03.25
At the beginning of 2025, the number of Internet users in Ukraine reached 31.5 million people, and the Internet penetration rate was 82.4%. According to the Digital 2025 study by DataReportal, the country’s population increased by 838 thousand people over the year, and broadband mobile Internet (3G, 4G, 5G) covers 94.1% of mobile connections.
There are 21.6 million users registered on social networks, which is 56.4% of the population. Among the most popular platforms: YouTube (21.6 million users), Facebook (13.9 million), Instagram (12 million) and TikTok (17 million). LinkedIn has 5.8 million Ukrainian users, and X (formerly Twitter) reduced its advertising audience by 64.6% over the year, decreasing to 1.61 million users.
Regarding user preferences, 67% of mobile devices in Ukraine run on Android, 32% on iOS. The most popular browser is Chrome (58%), followed by Edge (15%) and Safari (10%). The Google search engine remains the leader (85% of queries), but the share of the Russian Yandex is still 11%. The study also notes a decline in the use of electronic government services: in 2024, their popularity fell from 64% to 55%, and the Diya application lost 9% of its audience, decreasing to 42%.
Microsoft released gaming AI assistant – Xbox Copilot for Gaming artificial intelligence games Microsoft
Xbox Copilot is currently in testing and will be available first on mobile devices to Xbox Insider Program members, and then to a wider audience.
Lego will make all tires from recycled materials by the end of 2025 Lego
Lego, the world’s largest tire manufacturer by number of units produced, has introduced a new environmentally friendly material rSEBS for the production of its miniature tires
