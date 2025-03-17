Internet penetration in Ukraine reached 82.4%

At the beginning of 2025, the number of Internet users in Ukraine reached 31.5 million people, and the Internet penetration rate was 82.4%. According to the Digital 2025 study by DataReportal, the country’s population increased by 838 thousand people over the year, and broadband mobile Internet (3G, 4G, 5G) covers 94.1% of mobile connections.

There are 21.6 million users registered on social networks, which is 56.4% of the population. Among the most popular platforms: YouTube (21.6 million users), Facebook (13.9 million), Instagram (12 million) and TikTok (17 million). LinkedIn has 5.8 million Ukrainian users, and X (formerly Twitter) reduced its advertising audience by 64.6% over the year, decreasing to 1.61 million users.

Regarding user preferences, 67% of mobile devices in Ukraine run on Android, 32% on iOS. The most popular browser is Chrome (58%), followed by Edge (15%) and Safari (10%). The Google search engine remains the leader (85% of queries), but the share of the Russian Yandex is still 11%. The study also notes a decline in the use of electronic government services: in 2024, their popularity fell from 64% to 55%, and the Diya application lost 9% of its audience, decreasing to 42%.