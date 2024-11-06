Intel’s CEO talked about getting rid of the 40% discount from TSMC06.11.24
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger’s recent comments about the risks associated with Taiwan have affected the relationship between Intel and TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), the world’s largest semiconductor supplier. Prior to Gelsinger’s public statements, TSMC offered Intel favorable terms for 3nm chips, providing a 40% discount on the production of one wafer, which reduced its cost from $23,000 to $14,000. However, after Gelsinger began to insist on the geopolitical risks of manufacturing chips in Taiwan and advocate for subsidies for the development of semiconductor manufacturing in the US, relations between the companies have become strained. TSMC withdrew the offer, and now Intel is forced to pay full price for 3nm wafers, which significantly hit the financial indicators.
Gelsinger’s comments also led to a public falling out with TSMC founder Morris Chang, who responded sharply to the criticism, pointing to the emotional nature of Gelsinger’s remarks and their motivation for his pursuit of Intel subsidies. Gelsinger’s position also caused internal rifts at Intel, including the rejection of a major deal with Alphabet after paying a fine to settle the dispute.
In addition, there is growing doubt among Intel’s customers and suppliers about the company’s readiness to launch its 18A process by 2026. That jeopardizes Intel’s plans to attract major customers such as Qualcomm and Apple, which have backed out of the process due to concerns about timing and quality. These issues could increase pressure on Intel in its efforts to regain leadership in the semiconductor industry and compete with giants such as TSMC.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
The Logitech M196 mouse is designed for work, affordable, convenient in size, wireless, and lasts all year on a battery. What else is needed?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Intel’s CEO talked about getting rid of the 40% discount from TSMCbusiness Intel processor
Gelsinger began to insist on the geopolitical risks of chip production in Taiwan and to advocate subsidies for the development of semiconductor production in the United States, relations between the companies became strained
The European Union will create its own alternative to Starlink and Kuiper – the IRIS2 satellite Internet networkinternet world events
On October 31, 2024, the European Commission announced the conclusion of a concession contract with the SpaceRise consortium for the creation and operation of the European satellite secure communication system IRIS²