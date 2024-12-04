Intel has introduced graphics cards based on the Xe2 Battlemage architecture: Arc B580 and Arc B570. Arc B580 will be available on December 13 for $249, and Arc B570 will be available on January 16 for $219.

Arc B580 offers 12 GB of GDDR6 memory and 10% higher performance than NVIDIA RTX 4060 when used with Intel Core i9-14900K processor. The graphics card is capable of delivering 60 FPS in games of the level of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 at ultra settings and 1440p resolution.

Arc B570 is a more affordable option with 10 GB of GDDR6 memory and 18 graphics cores, consuming up to 150 W of power. Both models are equipped with a PCIe 4.0 x8 interface and support DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR13.5.