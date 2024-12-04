Intel introduces Arc B580 and B570 graphics cards based on Xe2 Battlemage GPU architecture04.12.24
Articles & tests
02.12.24
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Oppo is shaping up to have a pretty diverse portfolio of Bluetooth headphones. Let’s take a look at what the new affordable Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones have to offer.
02.12.24 | 05.56
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
25.11.24 | 06.11
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
18.11.24 | 05.30
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
11.11.24 | 05.56
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
04.11.24 | 05.04
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
28.10.24 | 05.22
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
21.10.24 | 04.45
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
18.10.24 | 05.56
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
14.10.24 | 05.14
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
11.10.24 | 06.10
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
07.10.24 | 05.57
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
30.09.24 | 05.16
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
27.09.24 | 05.59
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
23.09.24 | 05.10
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
20.09.24 | 05.23
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
News
04.12.24 | 06.10
Intel introduces Arc B580 and B570 graphics cards based on Xe2 Battlemage GPU architecture Intel videocard
Intel has introduced graphics cards based on the Xe2 Battlemage architecture: Arc B580 and Arc B570. The Arc B580 will go on sale on December 13 for $249, and the Arc B570 will be available on January 16 for $219.
03.12.24 | 18.17
Motorola has begun testing the beta version of Moto AI artificial intelligence artificial intelligence development Motorola
Motorola has introduced the first artificial intelligence features called Moto AI, and also launched a global beta program for a number of its devices
04.12.24 | 06.10
Intel introduces Arc B580 and B570 graphics cards based on Xe2 Battlemage GPU architecture
03.12.24 | 16.03
Philips Evnia 34-inch curved gaming monitor with RGB backlighting
03.12.24 | 14.09
The iPhone’s sneaker emoji has become a reality
03.12.24 | 10.04
Oppo Pad 3 tablet features 144Hz display and Dimensity 8350 chipset
03.12.24 | 07.56
Sony PlayStation 2 remains the most popular gaming console in history – 160 million units sold
02.12.24 | 16.09
The LG UltraGear 32GS75QN-B gaming monitor with 1440p resolution has a refresh rate of 200 Hz
02.12.24 | 10.13
Another cash cow? OpenAI will pay taxes in Ukraine
02.12.24 | 08.02
IDC: Smartphone sales will grow in 2024 after two years of decline
01.12.24 | 14.52
BMW Releases M3 GTR inspired by NFS Most Wanted
