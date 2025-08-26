Instagram will play tracks on Spotify26.08.25
Instagram and Spotify have strengthened their integration to make it easier for users to share music with friends. Now, when you post a track from Spotify to Stories, Instagram will automatically add a short snippet of the song. Viewers can immediately open the song in Spotify.
In addition, a new option has appeared in Instagram Notes – showing what the user is listening to. When creating a note, you can select a track through Spotify, and it will automatically update: showing the current song or the next one that is included within 30 minutes. Friends will be able to tap on the note and add the song to their Spotify playlist.
The changes have also affected the Spotify app itself: when sharing a track, there is now a new Notes icon next to other publishing options on Instagram, making sharing music even more convenient. The new features have already started appearing for users around the world on iOS and Android.
Instagram has updated its live broadcast policy. Now, only accounts with at least 1,000 followers will be able to start broadcasting. Users have already started receiving a corresponding message when trying to start a broadcast. This is reported by Engadget.
Instagram’s changes affect both public and private profiles, but at the moment the rule is fully applied only to public accounts.
According to Meta, the innovation is aimed at improving the user experience and maintaining the quality of content in the live broadcast section. The company emphasizes that the overall impression of broadcasts should remain high, although no clear explanation was provided as to why small accounts do not meet these criteria.
It remains unclear whether the update will affect the broadcast function for selected friends, introduced in 2024. It allowed streaming to only three close contacts. Meta has not yet commented on the fate of this option after the full implementation of the new requirements.
