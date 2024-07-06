In the United States, a mechanical Kirigami computer was created that does not require electricity06.07.24
North Carolina State University researchers have developed a unique Kirigami computer that uses the principles of kirigami – the art of origami with cutouts – to create and manipulate 3D shapes. This fully mechanical computer works without the need for electricity.
The main characteristics and features of the Kirigami computer:
- Structure and Composition:
- The computer consists of 64 interconnected cubes, each measuring 1 cm in width and height.
- The cubes are arranged so that their geometry represents the data. Changing the position of the cubes (up or down) is carried out by manipulation, which changes the geometry of the connected cubes.
- Principle of work:
- Extensibility and Complexity:
- One 64-cube computer can be used alone or in combination with other computers of the same type to increase the complexity and capacity of the data storage system.
- The Kirigami computer supports binary computing functions, but future development to a multi-state computer with five states (0, 1, 2, 3 or 4) is possible.
- Application and potential:
- A simple structure with nine functional units has more than 362,000 possible configurations, which emphasizes the high complexity and variability of the system.
- The computer is protected against vulnerabilities inherent in electronic computers, such as electromagnetic pulses and remote hacking.
- Since the device does not require electricity, it can be used in conditions where electricity is limited or unavailable.
- Possibilities and future:
- The goal of development is to create a stable mechanical system for data storage.
- In the future, such computers may be used for various tasks, including data encryption and tactile communication.
- If the research phase is successfully completed, the Kirigami computer can be used as a backup system for governments, banks and companies, increasing data security and protection against viruses and cyber attacks.
It is protected against vulnerabilities common to electronic computers, such as electromagnetic pulses (EMI) and remote hacking. This is because the device is completely mechanical and uses electrical components. In addition, in its current form it does not consume electricity.
If the Kirigami computer passes the successful research phase, it could replace modern electronic computers for certain tasks, such as data storage as a backup machine. This will be useful for governments, banks and companies, helping to fight computer viruses, theft and other vulnerable security systems.
