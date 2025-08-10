iFixit: Samsung Galaxy Flip7 smartphone repair rated a 3/1010.08.25
The well-known iFixit portal, which specializes in assessing the repairability of equipment, awarded the new foldable smartphone Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 only 3 out of 10 points. According to experts, replacing the battery and especially the flexible display causes serious difficulties.
What’s the problem
As noted by iFixit, the complex design of foldable devices in itself makes repairs more labor-intensive compared to monolithic models. However, in the case of the Flip 7, there are additional practical difficulties. For example, the flexible display is firmly glued to the frame, and trying to separate it is associated with a high risk of damage. The same situation with the battery – it is fixed over the entire area, which greatly complicates its dismantling.
General trends
Earlier, the Galaxy Fold 7 received a similar low rating, where problems arose with a different type of hinge and battery. In general, as emphasized by iFixit, modern smartphones are becoming more compact and technologically advanced, but this almost always comes at the expense of repairability.
Users prefer ultra-thin devices with large screens, but if components break or wear out, repairs are not only expensive, but also technically complex, making such devices practically “disposable”.
