IFA 2024: ASUS VivoBook 14 Flip and VivoBook 16 Flip Copilot+ equipped with Intel Lunar Lake processors and OLED displays05.09.24
At the IFA 2024 exhibition, Asus announced the new convertible notebooks VivoBook 14 Flip and VivoBook 16 Flip Copilot+, which work on Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processors with Lunar Lake architecture. Both devices are equipped with 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB solid-state storage, users can expand the memory with an additional M.2 slot.
The main difference between the models is the screens: the VivoBook 14 Flip received a 14-inch touchscreen OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, while the VivoBook 16 Flip offers a larger 16-inch OLED touchscreen display with a 3K resolution and a frequency that makes its more suitable for multimedia tasks.
