IDC: Tablet sales grew by 13.1% due to tariff increases

According to IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, global tablet shipments reached 38.3 million units in the second quarter of 2025, up 13.1% year-on-year.

Tablet Market Growth Factors

continuation of positive dynamics from Q1;

expansion of educational programs;

increase in inventories in the US ahead of the expected increase in tariffs;

the emergence of more affordable models for emerging markets;

accelerated device replacement against the background of “AI fever”.

Tablet market leaders

Amazon — sales growth of 205% per year, return to the top 5 manufacturers;

Xiaomi — growth of 42%, second place in terms of pace;

Apple, Samsung and Lenovo also showed growth, but the smallest result was Apple — +2.4%, which is associated with the lack of loud announcements and less sensitivity of buyers to prices.

Analysts believe that such a sharp rise, especially in the USA, is associated with political turbulence. In the near future, a decline in sales is predicted due to market saturation, filling of sales channels and the possible introduction of new tariffs.