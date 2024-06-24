Hyundai IONIQ 5 of 2025 will receive a more capacious battery and increased range – up to 485 km

Hyundai presented an updated version of its most popular electric car IONIQ 5. The model was presented in February 2021 as Hyundai’s first specialized electric car on the E-GMP platform. Despite claims by competitors that demand for electric vehicles is slowing, the IONIQ 5 has maintained its popularity in 2024, increasing sales by 43% in the first five months compared to the same period last year.

Building on its success, Hyundai plans to launch the updated IONIQ 5 later this year. The company is finalizing the construction of the new plant and conducting staff training, with production set to begin in October.

The new Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be 20 mm longer and will receive a rear wiper, but no significant changes in design are expected. The main focus is on the internal electrical components: a new battery with a capacity of 84 kWh will replace the previous one with a capacity of 77.4 kWh, increasing the range from 458 to 485 km. Fast charging will allow you to fill the energy reserve from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes.

Mechanical changes include improved sound and vibration absorption, a redesigned steering wheel with LEDs and hand tracking, the addition of a USB-C connector and physical buttons for frequently used car functions. There is a button for folding the rear seats in the trunk, which makes it easier to load large items.

The IONIQ 5 will also gain access to Hyundai’s Connected Car Navigation Cockpit software with over-the-air updates.