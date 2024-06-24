Hyundai IONIQ 5 of 2025 will receive a more capacious battery and increased range – up to 485 km24.06.24
Hyundai presented an updated version of its most popular electric car IONIQ 5. The model was presented in February 2021 as Hyundai’s first specialized electric car on the E-GMP platform. Despite claims by competitors that demand for electric vehicles is slowing, the IONIQ 5 has maintained its popularity in 2024, increasing sales by 43% in the first five months compared to the same period last year.
Building on its success, Hyundai plans to launch the updated IONIQ 5 later this year. The company is finalizing the construction of the new plant and conducting staff training, with production set to begin in October.
The new Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be 20 mm longer and will receive a rear wiper, but no significant changes in design are expected. The main focus is on the internal electrical components: a new battery with a capacity of 84 kWh will replace the previous one with a capacity of 77.4 kWh, increasing the range from 458 to 485 km. Fast charging will allow you to fill the energy reserve from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes.
Mechanical changes include improved sound and vibration absorption, a redesigned steering wheel with LEDs and hand tracking, the addition of a USB-C connector and physical buttons for frequently used car functions. There is a button for folding the rear seats in the trunk, which makes it easier to load large items.
The IONIQ 5 will also gain access to Hyundai’s Connected Car Navigation Cockpit software with over-the-air updates.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
Hyundai IONIQ 5 of 2025 will receive a more capacious battery and increased range – up to 485 kmelectric transport Hyundai
The new Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be 20 mm longer and will receive a rear wiper, but no significant changes in design are expected. The main focus is on internal electrical components
Smart TVs LG OLED B4 4K TVs in 55-75″ diagonals and 120 Hz cost from $1,500LG tv
Smart TVs LG OLED B4 4K TVs are equipped with voice assistants Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and the Apple AirPlay function provides additional convenience in use.