Huawei is first on wearable devices market globally

The international analytical agency IDC has published a report on the global wearable electronics market for the first quarter of 2025. According to the data, the total number of wrist devices shipped – including smart watches and fitness bracelets – reached 45.57 million units. This is 10.5% more than in the same period last year.

The main growth was recorded in the Chinese market. According to analysts, the growth of 37.6% is associated with government subsidy programs that stimulated both demand and supply. Positive dynamics are also observed in the USA, Western Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Huawei took the first place in terms of shipments, which was facilitated by the release of the new Band 10 fitness bracelet. Apple showed the highest annual growth since the early 2000s – largely due to similar Chinese subsidies and bulk purchases in the US made in advance.

At the same time, Samsung’s device shipments decreased. The reason is the increased competition from Chinese brands. Garmin, on the contrary, managed to strengthen its position by expanding the range of professional-level sports watches.

Top 5 wearable device manufacturers: