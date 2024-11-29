Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 Bluetooth headphones with HarmonyOS NEXT have improved noise cancellation

Huawei has introduced a new model of wireless headphones FreeBuds Pro 4, which became the first devices in the line with the HarmonyOS NEXT operating system. The headphones are equipped with a Kirin A2 chip, which provides fast data transfer and support for lossless audio up to 48 kHz/24 bit. The device has received dual speakers, which significantly improves sound quality, as well as advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) powered by artificial intelligence.

The HarmonyOS NEXT system has added new features: spatial audio for surround sound, real-time translation during conversations and the Star Flash headphone search function. The headphones are protected from water and dust according to the IP54 standard, which makes them practical in everyday life. The autonomy of the device is up to 6.5 hours without using ANC, and with a charging case, the operating time reaches 33 hours.

The headphones are available in Obsidian Black, Snow White and Spruce Green colors. Their cost in China is 1499 yuan (about 206 dollars), and the start of sales is scheduled for December 4, 2024. FreeBuds Pro 4 promise to become a serious competitor in the premium audio accessory market thanks to new technologies and integration with HarmonyOS NEXT.

Other new products from Huawei

Huawei previously announced the nova Flip, the first mid-range foldable smartphone in the nova lineup. The device features a 6.94-inch LTPO OLED main display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz. The outer 2.14-inch OLED display is used as a viewfinder for the main camera and to launch apps such as weather and music.

Huawei did not disclose the exact specifications of the chipset and the amount of RAM, but it is assumed that the smartphone runs on the Kirin 8000 chip. The device runs HarmonyOS 4.2 and offers artificial intelligence features such as a tool for removing objects, extracting text from images, and generating images.

The Nova Flip is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera with an RYYB sensor and an f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is only 6.88 mm thick when unfolded and weighs 195 grams.

The smartphone has a 4,400 mAh battery with support for 66 W fast charging. The Nova Flip will be available in four colors: green, pink, white, and black. Prices start at 5,288 yuan ($744) for the 256GB model, 5,688 yuan ($798) for the 512GB model, and 6,488 yuan ($911) for the 1TB model.