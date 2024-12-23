Honor GT gaming smartphone equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with cooling radiator

Honor has unveiled the Honor GT gaming smartphone with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and an advanced cooling system with an evaporation chamber area of ​​5514 mm².

The device is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4000 nits. The screen also integrates a fingerprint scanner. The Honor GT is available with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and internal storage from 256 GB to 1 TB. The 5300 mAh battery supports 100 W fast charging.

The smartphone runs on MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15. The device’s cameras include a 50-megapixel IMX906 main module, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 16-megapixel front. The 12/256 GB version, and the top model with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of ROM costs $453.