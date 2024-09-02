Hi-tech.ua website update. Large displays support

We cannot but share with our readers the news about the update of the hi-tech.ua website.

We know that more than half of our audience, almost 70% to be precise, read us from smartphones and a little from tablets. Another 20% prefer a good old personal computer, be it a laptop or a desktop.

If we judge in terms of the resolution of the screens, then here the statistics completely coincide with the global trend. The most common are 1920 x 1080 and 1366 x 768. For the former, monitors with a diagonal of 22-27 inches are most often used, and the latter are used in laptops with a diagonal of 14-16 inches. While the even rarer, but no less popular resolution in modern laptops and monitors, 2560 x 1440, is usually found in 23-32 inch displays.

It may come as a surprise to some, but all our vaunted dots per inch in smartphones are the physical parameters of the screens. They are good when the content is of high quality, be it videos or pictures. In order to save traffic, mobile browsers request sites in significantly smaller sizes, for example: 360 x 800, 390 x 844, 390 x 844 and others. And they follow in popularity immediately after sizes 1920 and 1366.

So here is our today’s update for owners of equipment with large resolutions and therefore screen diagonals. More than 1366 pixels per inch in width. The main content field of both the main and all materials has become 300 pixels wider. Images in news and publications have increased. On the main image, the sections with the most recently published materials are also now larger.

All these innovations are produced simultaneously with the improvement of site performance, optimization of pages and, of course, first of all, the preparation of the most interesting IT news and reviews with device tests.

Before

We will remind you that this year we carried out a major technical upgrade, making a single version for computers and mobile devices.

In addition, the site received a total of three language versions instead of one – Ukrainian, English and Russian.