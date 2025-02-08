GTA: Vice City and God of War games were able to run on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch

Enthusiast Runs GTA: Vice City and God of War on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Using PSP Emulator

Reddit user ZenonDesingk found a way to play the iconic games on his Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 by installing a Sony PlayStation Portable (PSP) emulator on his watch. He managed to achieve a stable 60 FPS in GTA: Vice City and about 30 FPS in God of War.

How it was done

Initially, ZenonDesingk was disappointed with the smartwatch games available on Google Play, but understanding the capabilities of Android, he decided to experiment. He tried downloading games in different ways, but neither the browser nor Bluetooth allowed the files to be transferred. Then the enthusiast remembered ADB (Android Debug Bridge) and used the Bugjaeger program to install APK files on the Galaxy Watch 5 via Wi-Fi.

At first, he ran simple games like Temple Run, but then he decided to try GTA: Vice City. The direct installation failed, and he switched to the PPSSPP emulator, which allowed him to run Vice City Stories, God of War, Need for Speed: Most Wanted, and Mortal Kombat.

To control the game, ZenonDesingk connected a Bluetooth gamepad from AliExpress to the watch, which made the process more comfortable. As a result:

GTA: Vice City Stories ran at 60 FPS

God of War sometimes dropped to 30 FPS, but remained playable

After a few days of experiments, the author returned the watch to its normal state, but his experience proved that a smartwatch on Android has enough power to run classic games.