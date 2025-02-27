Google will replace SMS with QR codes for two-factor authentication27.02.25
Google is ditching SMS authentication in Gmail in favor of a more secure QR code verification method.
Previously, when creating an account, users received a six-digit code via SMS. Now, to log in, you will have to scan a QR code using your smartphone’s camera. The company explains this by combating spam and malicious accounts, as well as protecting against SMS code fraud and traffic pumping schemes.
While the innovation will complicate the login process for some users, it will help reduce the risk of SIM card replacement and account theft. The changes will take effect in the coming months. Other two-factor authentication methods, including Google Authenticator and hardware keys, will remain available.
In addition, Google is strengthening security in Chrome by testing automatic change of compromised passwords and improved tab management tools.
