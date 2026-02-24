Google will disable the weather forecast app

Google is discontinuing the Weather app for Android, which has been popular for years thanks to its simple interface and recognizable visual elements, including the Froggy character.

Gradual service shutdown

The shutdown process began back in November 2025 and gradually covered more and more devices. Now, when users try to open the app, they are automatically redirected to Google search results.

Instead of a separate interface with animations and widgets, the forecast is displayed in the format of a search page. The screen displays the current temperature, hourly forecast, precipitation information, humidity level and wind speed. Thus, access to data is preserved, but interaction with the service occurs through the search engine, and not through a separate program.

Possible reasons for changes

The company did not provide official explanations for the reasons for abandoning the program. At the same time, such decisions in the industry are often associated with optimizing the service ecosystem and reducing costs for supporting individual software products. Transferring functionality to the search interface allows you to combine services within a single channel and reduce the need to maintain a separate program.