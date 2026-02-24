Google will disable the weather forecast app   

Google will disable the weather forecast app24.02.26
Google is discontinuing the Weather app for Android, which has been popular for years thanks to its simple interface and recognizable visual elements, including the Froggy character.
Gradual service shutdown
The shutdown process began back in November 2025 and gradually covered more and more devices. Now, when users try to open the app, they are automatically redirected to Google search results.
Instead of a separate interface with animations and widgets, the forecast is displayed in the format of a search page. The screen displays the current temperature, hourly forecast, precipitation information, humidity level and wind speed. Thus, access to data is preserved, but interaction with the service occurs through the search engine, and not through a separate program.
Possible reasons for changes
The company did not provide official explanations for the reasons for abandoning the program. At the same time, such decisions in the industry are often associated with optimizing the service ecosystem and reducing costs for supporting individual software products. Transferring functionality to the search interface allows you to combine services within a single channel and reduce the need to maintain a separate program.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
The Oppo Reno15 smartphone emphasizes design, a high-quality display, versatile cameras, and good battery life. Let’s take a closer look.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Google will disable the weather forecast app Android applications Google
Google is finally shutting down its popular Weather app for Android, which has been around for years
Windows 11 will get a built-in Internet connection speed test, but there is caveat internet Microsoft Windows
Microsoft is preparing a new feature for Windows 11 that will allow you to check your Internet connection speed without resorting to third-party services
Google will disable the weather forecast app
Google Chrome browser will be able to open two tabs in one window
Xbox head Phil Spencer leaves Microsoft after nearly 40 years
Google Gemini can now generate music
Asus has released a laptop with Windows 11 pure OS
Vivo V70 and V70 Elite smartphones received 3 cameras, 6500 mAh and 90 W charging, priced from $505
New Google Gemini 3.1 Pro give 77% increase in efficiency
Norwegian electronics store will give GTA 6 to those who give birth on the day the game is released
The most affordable lifecell tariff can be transferred from other operators for free
Google I/O 2026 conference will take place on May 19-20