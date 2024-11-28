Google will detect low-quality apps in the Play Store

Google may be testing a new feature for the Play Store that will warn users about potentially low-quality apps. Researchers at Android Authority found references to the tool in the Play Store code for version 43.7.19-31.

The feature will analyze apps based on the following criteria:

How often they are uninstalled by users compared to their peers.

Limited data provided by the developer.

Low number of installs.

Apparently, the warnings will be displayed on the app page, rather than before downloading. This approach seems justified, since the specified criteria do not always clearly indicate low quality. For example, some apps may be used for a narrow or one-time purpose, which explains their limited popularity or frequent removal.

It is not yet clear when and in what form Google will implement this tool. However, such a feature could help users avoid downloading apps with low value or poor quality content.

A US court recently issued a permanent injunction aimed at weakening Google’s control over Android and the Play Store, stemming from an antitrust lawsuit brought by Epic Games against Google. The court ordered Google to change its approach to alternative app stores, prohibiting anticompetitive practices that gave Google Play privileges.

The ruling by Judge James Donato of California limits Google from making payments and sharing revenue to companies that agree not to use competing platforms. Specifically, it concerns Google’s practice of making deals with Android phone makers and software developers to prevent them from developing alternative app stores. Shares of Google parent company Alphabet fell more than 2% after the news was announced.

The lawsuit, filed by Epic Games, alleged that Google used its dominant market position to hinder competition, including making payments to hardware manufacturers and software developers to prevent them from using third-party app stores. In December 2023, the court found Google’s actions illegal, establishing a link between Google Play and Google Play Billing, and also calling the distribution agreements anti-competitive.

The new court ruling could lead to a shift in the Android app market in favor of independent developers. In particular, Google is now prohibited from:

Paying for exclusive launch of apps on Google Play

Paying for companies not to compete with Google Play

Paying for pre-installation of Google Play on devices

Require developers to use Google Play Billing for in-app payments

Prohibit developers from informing users about cheaper offers on their websites

Google must also allow competing Android app stores to be hosted on Google Play. Google and Epic Games will form a committee to resolve technical issues related to the implementation of the court order.

The conflict arose over in-app purchases that Epic Games offered in the game Fortnite. The company challenged Google and Apple’s control over the distribution of mobile applications. Its violation of the rules of the two monopolists led to the removal of its applications and the corresponding lawsuits.