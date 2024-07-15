Google will cross the digital assistant Google Assistant and artificial intelligence Gemini15.07.24
Google plans to expand the functionality of Gemini, its AI-powered chatbot, by adding capabilities that were previously only available through Google Assistant, according to the latest APK analysis. Here are the main expected features:
- Alarms and timers: Gemini will be able to set alarms and timers independently, without the need to use Google Assistant.
- Lock Screen: The new feature will allow users to control Gemini, reply to messages, play music and control smart home devices directly from the lock screen without unlocking the device.
- Lock screen extensions: New Gemini tools, such as the Clock tool, will be available on the lock screen.
- Gemini Live: New background mode that allows users to continue chatting in Gemini chats even while using other applications or when the screen is locked.
Additionally, it’s worth noting that some of these features may require a Gemini Premium subscription.
