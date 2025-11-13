Google warns of numerous spyware programs masquerading as VPNs   

Google warns of numerous spyware programs masquerading as VPNs13.11.25
In a November report, Google reported a sharp increase in the number of malicious programs masquerading as VPN services. According to the company, such fake programs actively imitate well-known brands, copy interface design and use aggressive advertising, misleading users.
How a fake VPN program works
At first glance, such VPNs work correctly – they create a connection, show connection status and display typical security screens. However, in the background they collect personal data, transfer information to third-party servers, install spyware, banking Trojans and programs for remote control of the device. This poses a serious threat, because users often consider VPNs as a tool for protecting privacy, not suspecting that they can lose data through them.
Google notes that even official app stores do not guarantee complete protection. Despite multi-level verification, malicious VPNs can temporarily get into Google Play until they are detected and removed. The company advises downloading applications only from trusted sources, giving preference to developers with security certification, and also paying attention to user reviews and the number of installations.
How to protect yourself?
Google experts emphasize the importance of checking the permissions requested by the application. If a VPN requires access to contacts, photos, messages or location, this may be a sign of a potential threat. In addition, users are advised to enable the Play Protect function, which helps detect suspicious applications and avoid installing APK files from unreliable sites.
Thus, the company urges users to be as careful as possible when choosing VPN services, because it is under the guise of privacy protection that a significant part of Android malware is currently spreading.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
It’s not too late: Top charging stations for home while blackout
Home charging station combines a number of features that make it a convenient solution for everyday use in dark areas. Competitive solutions in each power class are generally similar, although they may have their own unique features.
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
This article will help you compare the specifications, features, and ergonomics of monitors to choose the best option for specific tasks.
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
Inexpensive robot vacuum cleaner – which to buy in 2025
Apple’s 10 innovations that changed industry
Ultra-thin laptops 2025
Top tablets for gaming, studying and working
Best gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50
Comparison of compact flagship smartphones. Whose better?
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Google warns of numerous spyware programs masquerading as VPNs Google Security VPN
Google notes that even official app stores do not guarantee complete protection against spyware masquerading as a VPN.
Valve introduced Steam Machine stationary console, Steam Controller 2 and Frame VR helmet console Steam Valve virtual reality world events
All three Steam devices run on the SteamOS operating system and are designed for users who want to get the most out of their Steam library.
Google warns of numerous spyware programs masquerading as VPNs
Valve introduced Steam Machine stationary console, Steam Controller 2 and Frame VR helmet
Ajax Systems opens new factory in Vietnam
GTA Online is temporarily free on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series
Microsoft announce Windows 11 26H1 update
Motorola introduces affordable Moto Buds Bass headphones with ANC
LG UltraGear G8 – 4K monitor with 165 Hz and HDR10
Denmark will restrict access to social media for children under 15
Microsoft introduced DirectX 8 25 years ago
Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM-W – world’s first OLED monitor with 720 Hz refresh rate
Xiaomi Black Shark introduced the Fengming S1 wireless headset with 155 hours of battery life
11.11 discounts on 7 Xiaomi Poco and Redmi smartphones
Moto G67 Power smartphone for $190 has a 7,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and a leather-like body
Red Dead Redemption 2 became the fourth best-selling game in history