  

Google warns of numerous spyware programs masquerading as VPNs

13.11.25

In a November report, Google reported a sharp increase in the number of malicious programs masquerading as VPN services. According to the company, such fake programs actively imitate well-known brands, copy interface design and use aggressive advertising, misleading users.

 

How a fake VPN program works

 

At first glance, such VPNs work correctly – they create a connection, show connection status and display typical security screens. However, in the background they collect personal data, transfer information to third-party servers, install spyware, banking Trojans and programs for remote control of the device. This poses a serious threat, because users often consider VPNs as a tool for protecting privacy, not suspecting that they can lose data through them.

 

Google notes that even official app stores do not guarantee complete protection. Despite multi-level verification, malicious VPNs can temporarily get into Google Play until they are detected and removed. The company advises downloading applications only from trusted sources, giving preference to developers with security certification, and also paying attention to user reviews and the number of installations.

 

How to protect yourself?

 

Google experts emphasize the importance of checking the permissions requested by the application. If a VPN requires access to contacts, photos, messages or location, this may be a sign of a potential threat. In addition, users are advised to enable the Play Protect function, which helps detect suspicious applications and avoid installing APK files from unreliable sites.

 

Thus, the company urges users to be as careful as possible when choosing VPN services, because it is under the guise of privacy protection that a significant part of Android malware is currently spreading.


