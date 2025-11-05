Google Translate will get fast and accurate modes05.11.25
Google has begun a phased rollout of an update to Translate, which will allow users to use the Gemini AI model for more accurate translation. This was reported by 9to5Google. The new feature appears in the form of a toggle between Fast and Advanced modes, allowing users to choose between the speed and depth of text processing.
Fast mode is designed for quick translations and works according to the classic Google Translate principle, while Advanced uses Gemini’s capabilities for more detailed context analysis. This mode slows down query processing, but provides more natural wording. Currently, the option is available to some users on iOS and supports translation only between English, French, and Spanish.
Engadget journalists tested the update on an excerpt from Moliere’s play “The Misanthrope.” In normal mode, the translation was almost verbatim, but completely accurate in content. Gemini mode reproduced the structure and style of the text closer to the original, conveying the tone of artistic expression.
Despite the higher quality, Advanced works slower, as it requires additional context analysis. Google notes that for translating complex or literary texts it is better to turn directly to the Gemini program, which is also able to explain the meaning of phrases and expressions. At the same time, the company reminds that even an AI model can make mistakes or provide inaccurate interpretations, so the translation should be checked manually.
