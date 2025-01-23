22.01.25
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Ultra line up

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S25 flagship smartphone series, which includes three models: the base S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. Traditionally, the focus is on improving performance, display quality, cameras, and AI-based features.