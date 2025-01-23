Google now requires active JavaScript on PC to search23.01.25
Google has announced that users will now be required to enable JavaScript to use its search engine. The company says the move is aimed at improving security and the quality of the search experience. In a statement to TechCrunch, a Google spokesperson explained that enabling JavaScript will help protect the search engine from bots, spam, and other threats, and will also ensure that it provides the most accurate and relevant search results.
Google says enabling JavaScript improves protection against abuse and spam, and ensures access to the full functionality of Google Search, which helps deliver high-quality results. However, the move has raised concerns among some users and accessibility and cybersecurity experts. JavaScript can cause problems for people who use assistive technologies, such as gesture control or page narration, because not all JavaScript implementations are compatible with these tools.
In addition, there are known security risks associated with JavaScript. According to a 2024 Datadog report, 70% of JavaScript services have critical or serious vulnerabilities, often due to third-party libraries. Despite this, Google claims that the vast majority of users (over 99.9%) already use JavaScript, and only a small percentage of users who do not include it may experience problems with the search engine.
The innovation could also affect business tools used to analyze search performance, such as tools for checking website rankings, which usually work without JavaScript. These services have already started to experience problems after the new requirement was introduced.
