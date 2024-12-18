Google News on Android will become more convenient18.12.24
Google has updated the Google News app for Android, making it easier to navigate. The new version combines the For You and Headlines tabs into one, called Home. The For You feed is now the default, and other categories like Local, Business, Technology, and Entertainment are accessible via a horizontal carousel.
The old section highlighting is replaced by a new chip design that makes it easier to navigate with one hand and improves the look of the app in the Material You style. It also adds a Follow feed for customizing your news sources. The update is available on Android in version 5.120.x, but is not yet available on iOS.
Key changes to Google News on Android
-
- Tab consolidation
- Previously, there were four sections at the bottom of the app: “For You,” “Headlines,” “Subscribed,” and “Newsstand.”
- Now, the first two have been combined into a single “Home” tab, where the “For You” feed opens by default. Other news categories are accessed via a horizontal carousel.
- New Categories
The carousel includes sections such as Headlines, Local News, Business, Technology, Entertainment, and more.
- Interface Design
- Instead of underlining the active section, chips are now used, which are more convenient for one-handed navigation.
- The update improves compatibility with the Material You design, making the interface more modern and aesthetic.
- Follow Ribbon
A new feature has appeared that allows you to customize your news sources. This makes the process of personalizing content simpler and clearer.
- Tab consolidation
