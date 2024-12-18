Google News on Android will become more convenient

Google has updated the Google News app for Android, making it easier to navigate. The new version combines the For You and Headlines tabs into one, called Home. The For You feed is now the default, and other categories like Local, Business, Technology, and Entertainment are accessible via a horizontal carousel.

The old section highlighting is replaced by a new chip design that makes it easier to navigate with one hand and improves the look of the app in the Material You style. It also adds a Follow feed for customizing your news sources. The update is available on Android in version 5.120.x, but is not yet available on iOS.

Key changes to Google News on Android