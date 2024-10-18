Google leased nuclear reactors for AI processing centers

Google has announced plans to use small nuclear reactors to power its AI data centers. For this, the company cooperates with Kairos Power, which develops innovative reactors using molten salt as a heat carrier. The first reactor is planned to be commissioned by the end of the decade, and by 2035 the company intends to launch more such reactors.

The solution is due to the growing demand for powerful and sustainable energy resources, caused by the increased use of AI technologies. Nuclear power, which emits no carbon and provides a constant supply of electricity, allows technology companies such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft to reduce their carbon footprint and ensure the sustainability of their infrastructures.

Kairos Power specializes in small modular molten fluoride reactors, which are considered more flexible and efficient compared to traditional nuclear plants. These reactors offer a constant supply of energy unlike renewable sources such as solar or wind, which depend on weather conditions.