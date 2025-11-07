Google give Gemini AI access to all services for data analytic

Google has integrated Workspace services into Gemini Deep Research, a new feature that enables the AI ​​assistant to create multi-step analytical reports based on the user’s personal data. Gemini can now use email, documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and chats as sources of information for analysis.

How Google Deep Research Works

Deep Research operates in several steps: first, the system creates a query plan, then performs a series of search actions and combines the results into a structured report. The user can refine the query, modify it, export the result to Google Docs, and even create a podcast if desired.

According to Google representatives, Deep Research can conduct market analysis using internal team emails, Google Drive documents, and project plans. For example, the AI ​​can prepare a report on a competitor by combining open-source data with corporate files or Google Chat messages.

Gemini Innovations

The Gemini interface now features a selection of sources: users can grant access to Google Search, Gmail, Drive, or Chat separately. All connections are made only after user confirmation, and the company emphasizes that the collected data is not used for model training.

Deep Research is currently only available in the desktop version of Gemini, but Google plans to launch support for mobile devices in the coming days. This feature will initially be available to Workspace and Gemini Advanced users, and will be rolled out to a wider audience later.