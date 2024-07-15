Google Fi Wireless has introduced a new number blocking feature that provides additional protection against unauthorized SIM card replacement15.07.24
Google Fi Wireless introduced a new number blocking feature that provides additional protection against unauthorized SIM card replacement. SIM swapping occurs when an attacker steals a phone number by convincing your operator to transfer it to a new SIM card. For example, someone can call your carrier, introduce themselves and convince them that you lost your phone and need to transfer your number to a new phone.
Google Fi is a virtual mobile operator of the search company.
When number blocking is enabled, you will not be able to port your number to a new device or to another operator while the number is blocked.
How to enable number blocking:
- Go to the Google Fi site (fi.google.com/account) and select your user (if you have multiple users in a group plan).
- Go to Phone Settings, then Privacy & Security, and select Number Blocking.
- Click Sign in to manage number blocking and confirm your Google Account credentials to enable the switch.
What can be done to protect against SIM-swap attacks:
- Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for your Google Account. This will add an extra layer of security by requiring not only your password but also a code that will be sent to your phone or email.
- Be careful about sharing your phone number. Don’t post it online or give it to strangers.
- Monitor your bank statements and cell phone bills for unauthorized transactions.
