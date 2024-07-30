Google Drive will be able to add automatic subtitles to video files

Google Drive now offers automatic creation of subtitles for user-uploaded videos, making it much easier to access and search for media files based on their content. This feature is already available and uses speech recognition technology to transcribe audio, automatically generating subtitles.

Personal Google accounts require you to manually request subtitles after uploading a video. This can be done by right-clicking on a video in Drive, selecting “Manage subtitle tracks” and clicking “Create automatic subtitles”. You can also use the three-dot menu in the upper right corner while playing a video.

Google Workspace users receive automatic subtitles without additional settings, unless administrators disable this option. Videos uploaded prior to this feature must manually request automatic subtitles, which may take some time.

You can view the subtitles in the YouTube player by clicking the “CC” button. Currently, only English is supported, but Google plans to add other languages ​​in the future, making the feature even more useful for users around the world.