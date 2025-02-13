Google Chrome will automatically change user passwords to more complex13.02.25
Google is testing a new Chrome feature that will automatically replace users’ passwords when they are compromised. The innovation was first noticed in the Chrome Canary test build – the “Automatic password change” menu appeared in the “Artificial intelligence innovations” section.
If Chrome detects a password leak, it will offer to create a new one and save it in Google Password Manager. The generation will be done using artificial intelligence, but it is not yet known how reliable the proposed passwords will be.
Currently, the browser only warns users about a possible leak and offers to change the password manually. The new feature automates this process.
The feature is available in the “Experimental AI features” section in Chrome settings (
chrome://settings/ai).
Google is actively implementing AI tools in the browser. In addition to changing passwords, automatic tab grouping, smart history search, control of “gluttonous tabs” and performance optimization are already working.
The password change feature is still in testing and may appear in stable versions of Chrome in the coming months.
