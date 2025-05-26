Google AI Ultra – $250/month ultra AI subscription with 30TB storage and YouTube Premium26.05.25
Google has introduced a new AI Ultra subscription, which will be the most expensive on the AI services market — the cost is $ 250 per month. This is a noticeable step towards the premium segment, where the focus is not on the mass user, but on professionals and teams with high demands on performance and computing capabilities.
This plan combines all the features of the AI Pro subscription, additionally offers 30 TB of cloud storage for Gmail, Drive and Photos, which is separately estimated at $ 150, and also includes an individual YouTube Premium subscription. AI Ultra subscribers will have access to maximum video and image generation limits, Gemini 2.5 Pro Deep Think mode for working with math and code, the new Veo 3 video generator, an experimental Agent Mode and a prototype of Project Mariner, which is designed to simultaneously perform up to ten tasks — from searching for information to bookings and online purchases.
The AI Pro plan, formerly known as AI Premium, remains at $20 per month and provides 2TB of storage, access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Research, Veo 2 video generator, Whisk image processing tool, as well as AI capabilities in Google Workspace and advanced functionality in NotebookLM.
The AI Ultra subscription will be offered at a discount at launch — the first three months will cost users $125. It is currently only available in the US, but Google promises to expand its geography in the near future.
The subscription includes all the features of AI Pro, plus:
- 30 TB of cloud storage (Gmail, Drive, Photos) – separately costs $150 per month,
- Individual YouTube Premium subscription ($14 per month),
- Maximum limits for generating videos and images,
- Access to Gemini 2.5 Pro Deep Think mode, sharpened for complex math and coding,
- Veo 3 – a new version of the video generator, integrated in the Gemini app,
- Agent Mode is an experimental feature with elements of autonomous AI operation,
- Project Mariner is a prototype system capable of simultaneously managing up to 10 tasks, such as booking, searching, shopping, and more.
