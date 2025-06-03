Gmail’s Gemini AI will automatically summarize emails03.06.25
Gmail for Google Workspace users will now automatically generate short summaries of long correspondence. The summaries appear above emails and update as new replies arrive.
Previously, the feature was only available upon request, but now it will be activated automatically – Gmail will independently determine when the result may be useful. This applies to long correspondence or letters with multiple replies. The summary is created by the built-in Gemini AI model, and it is displayed above the letter.
At the first stage, the innovation will work only on mobile devices and only in English. Traditionally for Google, the update will be rolled out gradually over several weeks. If necessary, the result can still be generated manually if the automatic one does not appear. You can also completely disable the function in Gmail settings, where it is included in the Smart features category.
By the way, Google introduced AI results for emails in Workspace last year, but previously you had to click a button to do so. The new feature is part of a broader integration of Gemini into Google services. Recall that Google also recently added AI results for videos uploaded to Google Drive.
Google is expanding its Help me write feature to Gmail on the web, allowing users to compose and edit emails using Gemini AI. When you create a new draft in Gmail, you’ll now be prompted to use the feature. For now, Help me write is available to Google One AI Premium subscribers and users with the Gemini for Workspace add-on. In addition to creating drafts, Help me write can help formalize, refine, or shorten text.
There’s also a new “polish” shortcut that’s available in Help me write when you have text longer than 12 words. On Gmail on the web, you can tap the shortcut or use Ctrl + H to quickly optimize your email. On mobile, this shortcut replaces the Refine my draft option, improving the experience by swiping up on the polish shortcut. Users will be able to further refine messages using other Google AI tools. The feature has already begun rolling out to users.
