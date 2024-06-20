Gmail now has a simplified toolbar20.06.24
Gmail has added two toolbar options – simple and advanced. When you open an email for the first time, you’ll see the message “Your new, simpler toolbar” letting you know it’s easier to focus on your core tasks. The rest of the actions are now in the “More” menu.
The simple toolbar that appears when viewing your mailbox only displays the Archive, Report Spam, Delete, Mark Unread, and Move To buttons, with all other functions hidden in additional menu.
The former toolbar design, now called “advanced”, included features such as Snooze, Add to Tasks, and Add to Shortcut. The additional menu included the options “Mark as unimportant”, “Add label”, “Add to calendar”, “Filter similar messages” and “Ignore”.
The new interface offers a less cluttered design and can be useful for quick initial sorting of sheets. For those who prefer the old interface, you only need to switch to it once at the bottom of the additional menu, which will not affect other settings.
The Gmail toolbar update is still ongoing, and not all users are yet to see the new interface.
