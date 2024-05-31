Gmail for Android received the function of quick reply without opening the application31.05.24
Google has introduced a new quick reply feature in its Gmail email app for Android.
The Quick Reply feature adds a text box directly at the bottom of each email, allowing users to quickly send short replies without going to the full-screen message creation interface.
You can also attach files, edit the recipient list, and use emojis directly in this text box.
Google started testing the feature with select users back in November of last year, and now it’s available to everyone with an update to the Android version of the app.
Google may also add to implement “Gemini” in the Gmail app for Android.
