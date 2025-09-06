Garmin Fenix 8 Pro is the first watch with satellite communication and MicroLED displays06.09.25
Garmin has introduced the Fenix 8 Pro smartwatch – the world’s first model with support for inReach technology for LTE and satellite communication, as well as the first watch in the series with a MicroLED display. The novelty is aimed at those who want to stay connected without a smartphone.
What is inReach
Integrated inReach technology allows you to send and receive text messages via satellite and fix your location. Thanks to LTE support, the device can be used for calls, sending voice messages, sharing LiveTrack links and getting weather forecasts. The SOS function has also been implemented: when activated, the signal is transmitted to the Garmin Response center, where coordinators are on duty, ready to contact the user, their emergency contacts and local rescue services.
Displays
The Garmin Fenix 8 Pro also became the first smartwatch with a MicroLED display, which contains more than 400 thousand LEDs and a brightness of up to 4500 nits. According to Garmin, this is the brightest display among wearable devices. The screen provides rich colors, high pixel density and good readability in sunlight. An alternative version with an AMOLED display will be available in two sizes – 47 and 51 mm, while the MicroLED variant is presented in only one version.
The cost of the watch with an AMOLED screen will be $1,199 for the 47 mm model and $1,299 for the 51 mm. The version with MicroLED will cost $1,999. The start of sales is scheduled for September 8, 2025. In terms of autonomy, the AMOLED model works up to 27 days in smartwatch mode, while the MicroLED version is limited to 10 days. All modifications are equipped with a titanium case, sapphire glass, a silicone strap and support a full set of Garmin sports and medical functions.
