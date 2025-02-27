Free Microsoft Office has ad support and limited features27.02.25
Microsoft has introduced a free desktop version of Office with ads. The company has launched a new version of Microsoft Office that allows you to use Word, Excel and PowerPoint for free without a subscription or one-time payment. However, the package works with a number of limitations.
The free Microsoft Office is only available for Windows and contains advertising banners on the right side of the screen. In addition, a 15-second video ad is played every few hours.
Documents can only be stored in the OneDrive cloud storage (5 GB free), and local storage is not available. There is also no support for add-ins, watermarks and advanced data analysis.
How to install free Microsoft Office
- Download the installation file from the official Microsoft website.
- Run the installation and wait for the package to download.
- Open Word, Excel, or PowerPoint and click Skip for now in the pop-up window.
- Confirm using the free version by selecting Continue for free.
- Specify Save to OneDrive as the file save location.
This move by Microsoft can be seen as a way to offer an alternative to the web version of Office, but with OneDrive integration and advertising restrictions.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
We had the opportunity to be one of the first to talk about the Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone – a representative of the mid-high class with good performance, good cameras, and new photo processing algorithms.
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Free Microsoft Office has ad support and limited features Microsoft Office
The free Microsoft Office is only available for Windows and contains advertising banners on the right side of the screen.
Framework 12 modular laptop will allow to choose the connectors laptop
The Framework 12 modular laptop inherits the modular port system from older models, allowing users to choose the connectors they need.
Free Microsoft Office has ad support and limited features
Framework 12 modular laptop will allow to choose the connectors
Google will replace SMS with QR codes for two-factor authentication
Developers on russia will no longer be able to create Apple apps
Asus ExpertBook B1 (B1503CVA) business laptop with Intel Core i5-13500H, 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD costs UAH 31,999
Mercedes-AMG F1 City Edition electric bike for $4,000 accelerates to 45 km/h and is equipped with a smart helmet
New Asus mouse has smelly cartridges
Insiders: iPhone 17 will shoot so well that bloggers will give up stationary cameras
Anker Solix EverFrost 2 portable refrigerator compatible with iOS