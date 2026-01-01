Former head of CD Projekt becomes new owner of digital store GOG  

Former head of CD Projekt becomes new owner of digital store GOG01.01.26
Polish studio CD Projekt announced a change of ownership of the GOG digital store. The company has entered into an agreement to sell the service, which came as a surprise to both the market and the platform’s users.
The new owner of GOG is CD Projekt’s co-founder, former CEO of the company and one of the initiators of the creation of the store itself – Michal Kiczyński. Thus, the service returns to the control of the person who stood at its origins and directly shaped the initial concept of the platform.
The cost of the transaction was 90.7 million Polish zlotys, which is equivalent to approximately 25.2 million US dollars. CD Projekt explains the decision by the desire to focus on the company’s key direction – video game development, by transferring the management of the store to a separate structure.
According to the parties, the agreement should not have any noticeable consequences for GOG users. Kiczynski said that the service will continue to operate according to its traditional principles, maintaining the sale of games without DRM protection and mandatory Internet connection. In addition, the new owner noted his intentions to further develop the catalog of classic games, which remains one of the key areas of development of the platform.
