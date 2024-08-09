Ford will release Bronco and Mustang electric bikes

Ford has announced a partnership with bike manufacturer N plus to create two new electric bikes inspired by the legendary Bronco and Mustang models.

The Bronco electric bike is equipped with a powerful 750 W motor and a torque of 85 Nm, which allows it to easily overcome rough terrain. The bike is also equipped with a double suspension system “GOAT” (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain), which provides comfortable movement on any type of surface. The Bronco has a top speed of 28 miles per hour (about 45 km/h), and the battery provides a range of up to 60 miles (about 96 km). It takes 3.5 hours to fully charge the battery.

Mustang e-bikes, including the special Mustang 60th Anniversary Edition, have similar specs to the Bronco, but are geared toward smoother roads. They are equipped with semi-slick Pirelli Angel GT tires and powerful four-piston hydraulic brakes for improved control and safety.

Both bikes are equipped with full-color LCD displays that display information about speed, battery life and remaining range.

The price of the Bronco e-bike starts at $4,500, and the Mustang model starts at $4,000. Pre-orders are already available on the company’s website, and deliveries will begin before the end of the year.

The first production Ford Mustang was released on March 9, 1964 as a 1965 model (also unofficially referred to as the “1964 1/2 model” by collectors of pre-fall 1964 Mustangs). In 1999, sales reached 166,915 units, and in 2010 – 73,716.

The first sample of the Ford Bronco was presented in February 1964. The car was serially produced from August 1965 to the present. In total, the car has 6 generations. The Ford Bronco car was produced in station wagon, pickup and roadster bodies.