Ford will release Bronco and Mustang electric bikes09.08.24
Ford has announced a partnership with bike manufacturer N plus to create two new electric bikes inspired by the legendary Bronco and Mustang models.
The Bronco electric bike is equipped with a powerful 750 W motor and a torque of 85 Nm, which allows it to easily overcome rough terrain. The bike is also equipped with a double suspension system “GOAT” (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain), which provides comfortable movement on any type of surface. The Bronco has a top speed of 28 miles per hour (about 45 km/h), and the battery provides a range of up to 60 miles (about 96 km). It takes 3.5 hours to fully charge the battery.
Mustang e-bikes, including the special Mustang 60th Anniversary Edition, have similar specs to the Bronco, but are geared toward smoother roads. They are equipped with semi-slick Pirelli Angel GT tires and powerful four-piston hydraulic brakes for improved control and safety.
Both bikes are equipped with full-color LCD displays that display information about speed, battery life and remaining range.
The price of the Bronco e-bike starts at $4,500, and the Mustang model starts at $4,000. Pre-orders are already available on the company’s website, and deliveries will begin before the end of the year.
The first production Ford Mustang was released on March 9, 1964 as a 1965 model (also unofficially referred to as the “1964 1/2 model” by collectors of pre-fall 1964 Mustangs). In 1999, sales reached 166,915 units, and in 2010 – 73,716.
The first sample of the Ford Bronco was presented in February 1964. The car was serially produced from August 1965 to the present. In total, the car has 6 generations. The Ford Bronco car was produced in station wagon, pickup and roadster bodies.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G309 mouse and Logitech G515 TKL keyboard review: the grown-up way
The Logitech G309 gaming mouse and the Logitech G515 TKL keyboard were announced quite recently. Each is interesting in its own way and has interesting additional settings. Let’s figure out what the devices can offer
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Ford will release Bronco and Mustang electric bikeselectric transport Ford
Ford Mustang e-bikes, including the special series Mustang 60th Anniversary Edition, have similar specifications to the Bronco, but are aimed at smoother roads.
Sony PlayStation 5 was bought by 61.7 million usersconsole PlayStation Sony statistics
It is worth noting that Sony PlayStation 5 passed the 50 million mark in the second half of 2023.