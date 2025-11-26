For streaming S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in Russia they give 6 years in prison

Citizens planning to keep S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 risk serious consequences due to the recognition of the GSC Game World studio as “undesirable” in Russia. The country’s Prosecutor General’s Office accused the Ukrainian company of Russophobia and support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and now any activity related to the studio’s products may come under legal control.

What do they give for

Buying the game: there is no direct ban, but if they prove conscious support for an “undesirable” organization, this may result in a fine of 5-15 thousand rubles or, in serious circumstances, criminal liability of up to 6 years in prison and a fine of up to 500 thousand rubles. Previously, the purchase of digital games was not qualified as “financing”, but after the studio acquired the status of “undesirable” this opportunity appeared.

Stream and broadcasts: live game broadcasts can be considered as distribution of materials of an undesirable organization. In this case:

individuals risk a fine of 5-15 thousand rubles;

officials – up to 50 thousand rubles;

legal entities – up to 100 thousand rubles.

In the case of regular broadcasts or active participation in the activities of GSC Game World, Art. 284.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation may apply, which provides for imprisonment for up to 6 years.

Thus, even entertainment activities, such as streaming S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, can become a serious offense in Russia after the studio is declared undesirable.