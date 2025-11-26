 

For streaming S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in Russia they give 6 years in prison

26.11.25

Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl

 

Citizens planning to keep S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 risk serious consequences due to the recognition of the GSC Game World studio as “undesirable” in Russia. The country’s Prosecutor General’s Office accused the Ukrainian company of Russophobia and support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and now any activity related to the studio’s products may come under legal control.

 

What do they give for

 

Buying the game: there is no direct ban, but if they prove conscious support for an “undesirable” organization, this may result in a fine of 5-15 thousand rubles or, in serious circumstances, criminal liability of up to 6 years in prison and a fine of up to 500 thousand rubles. Previously, the purchase of digital games was not qualified as “financing”, but after the studio acquired the status of “undesirable” this opportunity appeared.

 

Stream and broadcasts: live game broadcasts can be considered as distribution of materials of an undesirable organization. In this case:

 

  • individuals risk a fine of 5-15 thousand rubles;
  • officials – up to 50 thousand rubles;
  • legal entities – up to 100 thousand rubles.

 

In the case of regular broadcasts or active participation in the activities of GSC Game World, Art. 284.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation may apply, which provides for imprisonment for up to 6 years.

 

Thus, even entertainment activities, such as streaming S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, can become a serious offense in Russia after the studio is declared undesirable.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
113
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

25.11.25
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
views
52
comments 0
Sony SRS-XP500

A speaker has long ceased to be just an accessory for a smartphone. It has become a tool for creating an atmosphere – from a small meeting to a large-scale party.


NewsNews
27.11.25 | 18.52
Xiaomi Sound Pocket with 5W speaker has 1000mAh battery   
xiaomi Sound Pocket

The Xiaomi Sound Pocket speaker with a 5W speaker works via Bluetooth 5.4 and has a built-in microphone for conversations

27.11.25 | 16.08
Vertical tabs will appear in Google Chrome   
Google Chrome mobile

After switching to Google Chrome, the tabs are arranged in a column to the left, and a quick search button appears at the top of the panel.