Foldable smartphone Honor Magic Vs3 received Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a 5000 mAh battery and satellite modem14.07.24
The company Honor presented a new smart smartphone Magic Vs3. Although it’s slightly thicker than the Magic V3, it’s still one of the thinnest devices on the market. Its thickness is 9.8 mm when folded, and 4.65 mm when unfolded. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the smartphone weighs 229 grams in Velvet Black and 231 grams in other colors.
Magic Vs3 has an internal folding screen of 7.92 inches with a resolution of 2344×2156 pixels and an external display of 6.43 inches with a resolution of 1060×2376 pixels. Both screens are made of OLED LTPO technology, support a refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz, a PWM frequency of 3840 Hz and an eye protection mode with II defocusing.
The main camera has a resolution of 50 megapixels (aperture f/1.9, OIS), an ultra-wide-angle camera – 40 MP (aperture f/2.2), and a periscopic telephoto camera – 8 MP (aperture f/3.4, OIS, 5x). For selfies, there are two 16 MP cameras on each display.
The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 66W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. In addition, the device supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Link Turbo X network acceleration, USB Type-C 3.1 GEN1 port, satellite connection and side fingerprint scanner.
Honor, once owned by Huawei, was a budget and mid-range smartphone brand. But after the separation, it seems that a lot has changed. In addition to using Android with Google Services, unlike Huawei, prices also started to rise. The folding smartphone became another demonstration.
The Honor Magic Vs3 will be available in Velvet Black, Qilian Snow and Tundra Green colors and three storage options: 12+256GB for 6,999 yuan ($965), 12+512GB for 7,699 yuan ($1,060) and 16GB+ 1 for 8,699 yuan ($1,200). At the moment, the smartphone is only available in China.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Samsung held the Unpacked event, where it showed the next generation of its smartphones with a foldable design – Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6. This year, the emphasis was on the fact that the assistant with artificial intelligence can become more useful in this form factor of the device.
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Foldable smartphone Honor Magic Vs3 received Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a 5000 mAh battery and satellite modemAndroid Honor Qualcomm smartphone
The Honor Magic Vs3 foldable smartphone is slightly thicker than the Magic V3 model and still remains one of the thinnest devices on the market. It is available in Velvet Black, Qilian Snow and Tundra Green
Gaming mice will receive of sensor turning direction and dynamic sensitivity functionsmouse Razer
New “mouse pivot” and dynamic sensitivity features are now available on the Razer Viper V3 Pro and Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed mice.