Foldable smartphone Honor Magic Vs3 received Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a 5000 mAh battery and satellite modem

The company Honor presented a new smart smartphone Magic Vs3. Although it’s slightly thicker than the Magic V3, it’s still one of the thinnest devices on the market. Its thickness is 9.8 mm when folded, and 4.65 mm when unfolded. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the smartphone weighs 229 grams in Velvet Black and 231 grams in other colors.

Magic Vs3 has an internal folding screen of 7.92 inches with a resolution of 2344×2156 pixels and an external display of 6.43 inches with a resolution of 1060×2376 pixels. Both screens are made of OLED LTPO technology, support a refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz, a PWM frequency of 3840 Hz and an eye protection mode with II defocusing.

The main camera has a resolution of 50 megapixels (aperture f/1.9, OIS), an ultra-wide-angle camera – 40 MP (aperture f/2.2), and a periscopic telephoto camera – 8 MP (aperture f/3.4, OIS, 5x). For selfies, there are two 16 MP cameras on each display.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 66W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. In addition, the device supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Link Turbo X network acceleration, USB Type-C 3.1 GEN1 port, satellite connection and side fingerprint scanner.

Honor, once owned by Huawei, was a budget and mid-range smartphone brand. But after the separation, it seems that a lot has changed. In addition to using Android with Google Services, unlike Huawei, prices also started to rise. The folding smartphone became another demonstration.

The Honor Magic Vs3 will be available in Velvet Black, Qilian Snow and Tundra Green colors and three storage options: 12+256GB for 6,999 yuan ($965), 12+512GB for 7,699 yuan ($1,060) and 16GB+ 1 for 8,699 yuan ($1,200). At the moment, the smartphone is only available in China.