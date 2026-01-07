 

Fender Mix – the first wireless headphones from the legendary brand

07.01.26

Fender Mix

 

Fender Audio, a division of the legendary guitar manufacturer, has introduced its first model of wireless headphones called Fender Mix. The novelty stands out from the market with its record-breaking battery life and modular approach to design.

 

The key feature of the Fender Mix is ​​battery life. Without active noise cancellation, the headphones can work up to 100 hours, and with ANC – up to 52 hours at a volume level of about 50%. Such indicators place the model among the most autonomous among Bluetooth headphones. An additional difference is the ability to replace the battery by the user, which is extremely rare today and affects the service life of the device. Even with a completely discharged battery, the headphones remain usable – they can be connected using a regular 3.5 mm audio cable.

 

Fender Mix

 

Other features of Fender Mix headphones

 

The manufacturer has also provided support for fast charging. A short connection to the power supply for 15 minutes provides about an hour of music playback, and a full charging cycle takes about two hours. Fender also emphasizes the modular design: individual elements of the case can be replaced, which allows not only to extend the service life, but also to change the appearance of the device.

 

Two 40 mm drivers are responsible for the sound in the Fender Mix, focused on rich and detailed sound. Connection is possible both via USB-C and via Bluetooth version 5.3. SBC and AAC codecs are supported, as well as LHDC with lossless audio transmission up to 96 kHz and 24 bits. In addition, LC3 and Auracast wireless modes are announced, designed for low latency and more stable connections.


