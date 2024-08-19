Fast charging Realme SuperSonic 320 W charges the smartphone to 100% in 4 minutes 30 seconds

At a recent event in China, Realme unveiled its new fast charging technology called SuperSonic Charge. This technology was developed for two years, and during this time the manufacturer sought to achieve the perfect balance between high power, compactness and safety.

According to Realme representatives, SuperSonic Charge is capable of charging the 4,420mAh battery to 26% in just one minute, and to 50% in less than two minutes. A full charge takes only 4 minutes 30 seconds. To realize such fast charging, a sophisticated AirGap voltage transformer battery was developed that uses advanced non-contact electromagnetic conversion. The technology provides safety by isolating the high voltage from the battery during a circuit break.

Each of the four battery cells is less than 3 mm thick, and they charge simultaneously. It is not yet known when the SuperSonic Charge will appear on the market, but it will probably not happen before 2025.

Previously, Realme held a presentation where it introduced the new line of Realme 13 Pro smartphones. Realme 13 Pro+ became the top model, equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and has a 5,200mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

One of the key features of the Realme 13 Pro+ is the main camera with a 50 MP Sony LYT-701 sensor. It is complemented by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 telephoto lens and an 8MP wide-angle sensor. The camera supports intelligent functions such as Smart Removal, Group Photo Enhancement and Audio Zoom. The device is IP65 water and dust resistant and comes with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. The start of realme 13 Pro+ sales in India is scheduled for August 6 at a price of $394. The smartphone will enter the global market a little later.