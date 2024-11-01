The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra electric car has 1,500 horsepower and competes with the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT01.11.24
Xiaomi has introduced the SU7 Ultra electric sedan for the Chinese market, which impresses with power and performance. The car is equipped with a 1500 hp engine, which allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2 seconds. It is based on the standard SU7, but features improved aerodynamics: sports bumpers, a wide body, a rear spoiler and an active diffuser that provides up to 265 kg of downforce for improved stability.
The seats are upholstered in Alcantara leather, and the carbon fiber elements emphasize the dynamic nature of the SU7 Ultra. The car is equipped with a Qilin 2.0 battery with a capacity of 93.7 kWh from CATL, which supports fast charging, allowing the battery to be recharged from 10% to 80% in 11 minutes.
The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra reaches a top speed of 350 km/h and uses carbon ceramic brakes for high braking performance. The sedan is priced at 814,900 yuan (about US$114,200) and is being positioned by the Xiaomi CEO as a rival to the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, offering more power at a lower price. In the first 10 minutes from the opening of pre-orders, 3,680 reservations were recorded. Serial production is planned to start in March 2025.
