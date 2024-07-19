Edifier W830NB headphones with 40 mm drivers, ANC and battery life of up to 94 hours cost $79

Edifier has announced new W830NB wireless headphones on the global market. The model weighs 267 grams and has soft ear cushions, as well as an adjustable headband that ensures comfortable use. The headphones are equipped with 40 mm drivers and support for the LDAC codec, as well as hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC).

The novelty offers a gaming mode with low audio delay and a Spatial Sound mode for improved spatial sound. The device has Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB-C charging port. Edifier W830NB can work up to 94 hours from one charge.

The headphones are available now on Amazon for $79.99, with the manufacturer offering a $20 discount with promo code JCZ5MHAH. Three colors are available: Sandwhite, Gray and Black.