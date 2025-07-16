E Ink and Intel release e-ink touchpad for laptops

E Ink, a pioneer in the field of electronic paper, has jointly introduced an interesting novelty – a touch-sensitive ePaper touchpad for laptops. The developers claim that this solution “revolutionizes the user experience” in the era of AI PC – a new marketing term that usually refers to devices with a built-in NPU and a sticker “with AI support”.

The new touchpad combines the functions of a touch panel and an e-ink display. Among the advantages are: low power consumption, good readability in sunlight and even the ability to display messages and notes when the laptop is turned off. Although in real scenarios this may be controversial – users usually close the laptop lid when it is not working.

From idea to implementation, it all depends on the software

The solution uses Intel technologies, including Smart Base, IPF and AI Assistant Builder, which, according to the developers, will allow the touchpad to display personalized data, generate short texts and even suggest game tactics – provided that the corresponding software is actually created. So far, all this sounds more like a concept than a ready-made functionality.

Meanwhile, the limitations of ePaper technology remain the same: the low refresh rate, lack of color and static image call into question the convenience of its use in dynamic interaction – especially where users are accustomed to the instant response of a classic touchpad.

The question of economic feasibility arises. How justified is it to install an additional screen in an area where users, by and large, do not look? Whether this will turn into a convenient work panel or remain a niche solution for enthusiasts of sustainable technologies – time will tell.

While E Ink talks about new scenarios for using AI, the absence of flicker (which conventional touchpads do not have anyway) and improved ergonomics, but without real devices and user feedback, all this looks like another attempt to stand out in the AI race, and not a ready-made solution.