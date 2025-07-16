E Ink and Intel release e-ink touchpad for laptops16.07.25
E Ink, a pioneer in the field of electronic paper, has jointly introduced an interesting novelty – a touch-sensitive ePaper touchpad for laptops. The developers claim that this solution “revolutionizes the user experience” in the era of AI PC – a new marketing term that usually refers to devices with a built-in NPU and a sticker “with AI support”.
The new touchpad combines the functions of a touch panel and an e-ink display. Among the advantages are: low power consumption, good readability in sunlight and even the ability to display messages and notes when the laptop is turned off. Although in real scenarios this may be controversial – users usually close the laptop lid when it is not working.
From idea to implementation, it all depends on the software
The solution uses Intel technologies, including Smart Base, IPF and AI Assistant Builder, which, according to the developers, will allow the touchpad to display personalized data, generate short texts and even suggest game tactics – provided that the corresponding software is actually created. So far, all this sounds more like a concept than a ready-made functionality.
Meanwhile, the limitations of ePaper technology remain the same: the low refresh rate, lack of color and static image call into question the convenience of its use in dynamic interaction – especially where users are accustomed to the instant response of a classic touchpad.
The question of economic feasibility arises. How justified is it to install an additional screen in an area where users, by and large, do not look? Whether this will turn into a convenient work panel or remain a niche solution for enthusiasts of sustainable technologies – time will tell.
While E Ink talks about new scenarios for using AI, the absence of flicker (which conventional touchpads do not have anyway) and improved ergonomics, but without real devices and user feedback, all this looks like another attempt to stand out in the AI race, and not a ready-made solution.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
NVIDIA introduced the Blackwell architecture, which became the basis for the GeForce RTX 50-series video cards. It made it possible to make a number of algorithms and technologies even more efficient. For example, DLSS and Frame Generation reached a new level, generating frames even better. Let’s talk about the updates in more detail
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
E Ink and Intel release e-ink touchpad for laptops development Intel laptop
New touchpad combines the functions of a touchpad and an e-ink display
Bitcoin breaks records again. The price of the cryptocurrency has exceeded $123 thousand. cryptocurrency financials
According to the forecast of the operations director of the BTSE crypto exchange, the BTC rate may reach $125,000 in the coming months.
E Ink and Intel release e-ink touchpad for laptops
Bitcoin breaks records again. The price of the cryptocurrency has exceeded $123 thousand.
Elon Musk’s SuperGrok Heavy AI plan costs $300 per month
Asus RTX 5090 ROG Astral Real Gold Edition graphics card contains 5 kg of gold and costs half a million dollars
AI regulatory organization has appeared in Ukraine
Kingston releases NV3 NVMe SSDs in M.2 2230 format
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are first with Wear OS 6 with Google Gemini AI
Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones go on sale in Ukraine
IDC: PC market grew by 6.5%, Apple Mac share increased by 21%
Microsoft Edge will work faster
Beyerdynamic Aventho 100 headphones last 60 hours and have ANC
Ploopy Knob – high-precision scrolling controller for PC