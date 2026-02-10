Discord will require users to verify their age

Discord is rolling out age verification to all users worldwide to ensure full access to the platform. All accounts are now considered underage with updated communication settings, age restrictions, and content filtering.

Age verification will begin rolling out globally for new and existing users starting in March 2026. Those who want to access sensitive content, such as age-restricted channels or servers, will need to verify their age using facial recognition technology or by submitting a photo ID.

 

In most cases, verification will only be required once, but sometimes multiple methods may be required to provide additional information to determine age. The company also emphasizes that a user’s age verification status will not be visible to others.

 

In addition, Discord announced the recruitment of members for its first “Teen Council.” It will include 10-12 teenagers who will help the company better understand the needs of the younger audience on the platform.


