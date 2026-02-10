Discord will require users to verify their age10.02.26
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.
Discord will require users to verify their age service
Discord is implementing age verification for all users worldwide to gain full access to the platform
Apple designer showed the interior of the first electric Ferrari design Ferrari
Ferrari has revealed the interior of its first fully electric car, Luce, which was designed by the LoveFrom design studio, founded by Jony Ive after he left Apple.
Uklon will work 24 hours a day in 7 cities of Ukraine
Monobank will offer currency transactions with euros and dollars
Who will be the next hosts of The Grand Tour – they announced now
Starlink Direct to Cell will start operating in the European Union – calls via satellite directly from a smartphone
VW Transporter released in Sportline version with GTI-style design
Kyivstar increases prices for UAH 50-90 in 7 tariffs from March 1st
China bans electric cars with hidden door handles
SpaceX bought xAI Elon Musk became the first person in the world with over $850 billion
Skoda to produce its millionth car in 2025
Baseus has released a 200W power bank for laptops
Xiaomi G34WQi 2026 – new 34-inch 180Hz gaming monitor